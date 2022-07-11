Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,892 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX opened at $42.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 30,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $1,265,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,783,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,007,752.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,795.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,970 shares of company stock worth $18,554,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

