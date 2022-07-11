Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,487 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,316 shares of company stock worth $4,257,888 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

