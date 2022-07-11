Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 229.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.36 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

