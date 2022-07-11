Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 222,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,089,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1,206.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 86,191 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.76.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $484.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $487.31 and a 200-day moving average of $475.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

