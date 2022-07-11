Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,324,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $53.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

