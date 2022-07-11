Cerity Partners LLC Sells 10,308 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 104,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 250,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $86.08 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.