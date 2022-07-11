Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,044 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,716,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,846,000 after acquiring an additional 461,566 shares during the period. Finally, WiL LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,332,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $103.90 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.81.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

