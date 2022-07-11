Cerity Partners LLC Sells 5,905 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $142.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $280.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

