Cerity Partners LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,672,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,021,000 after purchasing an additional 163,298 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nielsen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,278,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,827,000 after purchasing an additional 155,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,155,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,767,000 after purchasing an additional 115,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,453,000 after purchasing an additional 148,403 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $23.72 on Monday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 5,652,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $155,376,229.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.