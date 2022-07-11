Cerity Partners LLC Takes $726,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,384 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,462,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Watsco by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.17.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $248.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.34.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

