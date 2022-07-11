Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,643 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 415,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 56,012 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth $2,120,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 19,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $216,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,578.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,170.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,636 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HEES opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.10. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

