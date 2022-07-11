Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,808 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABR. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

ABR stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a current ratio of 41.40. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 62.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

