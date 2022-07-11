Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,502,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,951 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 238,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,923,000 after buying an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after buying an additional 51,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 110,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after buying an additional 37,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $227.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.24. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.