Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,536 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EQH opened at $25.97 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $785,096.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,416. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

