Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 554 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $10,288,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.