Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,484 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,264,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,063 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,675,000 after acquiring an additional 127,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,896.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,669,520.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Nicolet purchased 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $234,641.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $18.03 on Monday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

