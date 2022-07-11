Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.68.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $149.94 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.47 and a 200-day moving average of $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

