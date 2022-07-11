Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $252.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.16 and a 200 day moving average of $224.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

