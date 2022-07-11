Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,092 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,666 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $48,735,000 after buying an additional 37,818 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,750,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 359,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,964,000 after buying an additional 57,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,787,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $83.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

