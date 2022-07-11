Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,417 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $293.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.46 and its 200 day moving average is $324.10.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.88.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

