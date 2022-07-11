Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,513 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tenable by 20.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.62.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $2,081,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,367.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $67,265.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,832 shares of company stock worth $12,522,917. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $51.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

