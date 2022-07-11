Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 459 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,423,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,061.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after buying an additional 547,089 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,040,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,730.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,422,000 after buying an additional 302,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.80.

NYSE:IQV opened at $219.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

