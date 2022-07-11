Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $131.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

