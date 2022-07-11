Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.47.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

