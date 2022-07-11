Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cyxtera Technologies were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $12.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyxtera Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.