Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. Avient Co. has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

