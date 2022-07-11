Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,989.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

NYSE:SITE opened at $124.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.05 and its 200-day moving average is $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.77 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.86.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

