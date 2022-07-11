Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE stock opened at $56.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About Sealed Air (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.