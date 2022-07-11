Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $44.87 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,264.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2,545.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.53.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

