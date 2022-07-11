Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of STEP stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.53. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

StepStone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.