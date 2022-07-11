Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $86.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.01. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

