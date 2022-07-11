Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $69,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 34.9% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 475.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $99.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.18. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,323.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.