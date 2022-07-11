Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,563,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 546,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,880. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYV opened at $84.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.