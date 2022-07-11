Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 24,494 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth $4,195,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 181,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 203,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STVN opened at €15.27 ($15.91) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 27.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €13.35 ($13.91) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($30.40).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.11) by €0.01 ($0.01). The business had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €25.21 ($26.26).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

