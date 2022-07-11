Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 334 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $199.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.14. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

