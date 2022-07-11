Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 651 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $70.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 47.38%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 40.20%.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

