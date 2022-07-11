Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 864 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

NXRT opened at $59.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.00. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 156.70%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

