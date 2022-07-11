Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $174.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $275.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

