Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in MongoDB by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

MDB opened at $314.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.42. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $65,743,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $23,412,579. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

