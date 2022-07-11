Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $10.89 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.