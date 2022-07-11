Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Calix by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Calix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

