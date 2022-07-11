Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crown by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,769,000 after purchasing an additional 896,027 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Crown by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,192,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,967,000 after purchasing an additional 836,832 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Crown by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after purchasing an additional 656,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,240,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $88.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.17 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

