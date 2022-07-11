Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Global Payments by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN opened at $113.28 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average of $132.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.48.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

