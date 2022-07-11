Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.25. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

