Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 18,016 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,016 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $51.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

