Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,409 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CONMED by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CONMED by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $95.40 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.89.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,118. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

