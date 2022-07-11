Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,027 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TopBuild by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after buying an additional 271,770 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $178.81 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

