Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,463,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,035,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 137,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,953,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of WOOF opened at $16.01 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.