Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 48,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 525.13%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $1,326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,084,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,246,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $3,893,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

