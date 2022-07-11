Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.53.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,264.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2,545.80. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

